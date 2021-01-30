WAX Reaches Market Cap of $60.61 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $60.61 million and $1.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044112 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,730,467,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,869,623 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

