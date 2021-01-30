Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

