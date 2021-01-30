Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, CEO Dale Richard Foster purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,016.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,286.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,061.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $194,820. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSTG opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

