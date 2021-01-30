Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

