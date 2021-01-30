Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

