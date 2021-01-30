WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 18,498 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $50,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.56. 40,591,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

