WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 18,498 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $50,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

