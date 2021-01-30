WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

