WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 10,982 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.60. 18,131,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

