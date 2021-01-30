WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 46,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 574,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

