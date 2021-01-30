WestEnd Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.57. 27,480,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.