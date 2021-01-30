WestEnd Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.26. 5,059,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

