WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $37.02 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.