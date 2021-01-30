WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $37.37 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

