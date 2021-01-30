WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $41.95 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

