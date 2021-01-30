WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $69.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $69,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

