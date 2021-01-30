WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $19.06 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,502,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

