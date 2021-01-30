WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 10,982 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $135.60. 18,131,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

