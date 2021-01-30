WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $87,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

VCIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $96.29. 2,737,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,369. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

