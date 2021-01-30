WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.47. 3,508,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

