WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The company has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

