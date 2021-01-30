WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The company has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

