Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,728 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,939 shares of company stock worth $812,998.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

