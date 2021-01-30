Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 55.3% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 190.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

PAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.