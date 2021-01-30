WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $681,732.22 and $7.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

