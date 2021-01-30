Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

