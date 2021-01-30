Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in January

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Whitbread stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

