WhiteCoin Trading Down 1.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $146.81 million and $804,836.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003852 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

