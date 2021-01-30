Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.12. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 334,791 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

