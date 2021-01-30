Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.66

Shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.66 and traded as high as $301.00. Wincanton plc (WIN.L) shares last traded at $289.00, with a volume of 134,307 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

Get Wincanton plc (WIN.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Wincanton plc (WIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton plc (WIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.