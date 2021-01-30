WinCash (WCC) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $336,740.57 and $23,765.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 155.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038387 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00049657 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

