Wing Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Wing has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for $14.71 or 0.00043609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $1.09 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,406,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 906,348 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

