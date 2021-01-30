Wing (WING) Price Hits $14.71 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $1.09 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $14.71 or 0.00043609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,406,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 906,348 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

