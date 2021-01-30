Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Wings has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $20,195.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

