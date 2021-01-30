Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

Shares of WING opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.