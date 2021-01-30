WINk (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $34.16 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, WINk has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and $8.05 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

