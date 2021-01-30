WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DGRE opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

