WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) shares were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 3,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.