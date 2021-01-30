WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. FMR LLC increased its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 119.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

