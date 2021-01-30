Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 7,943 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,272,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,858,000 after acquiring an additional 118,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

