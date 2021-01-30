Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

