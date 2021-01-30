Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $806,198.40 and approximately $64,319.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,162.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.36 or 0.04008411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00389708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.01208919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00528405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00406383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00246339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

