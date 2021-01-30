World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. 1,573,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

