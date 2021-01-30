World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

