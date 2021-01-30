Wownero Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $29,592.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

