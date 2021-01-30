WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $688.82

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $688.82 and traded as high as $777.80. WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at $765.80, with a volume of 2,461,699 shares.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 803.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 688.82.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

