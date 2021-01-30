WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,553.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,553.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

