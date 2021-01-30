WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of WW opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WW International by 29.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

