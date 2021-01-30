Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 170.8% in January

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WYNMY opened at $15.89 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

