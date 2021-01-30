Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 170.8% in January

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WYNMY opened at $15.89 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
