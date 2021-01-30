Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

